Manchester to see Navajo treaty commemoration

MANCHESTER — This Thursday, Manchester-by-the-Sea will be the site of the 155th commemoration of the Navajo Treaty signed by two Indian peace commissioners — Col. Samuel F. Tappan of Manchester and Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman.
The Dineh Tah’ Navajo Dancers of Albuquerque, New Mexico, are visiting Cape Ann from the Navajo Nation for the commemoration.
During their visit, the Navajo Dancers will bless Tappan’s Manchester house in the morning, followed by a evening program at the Crowell Chapel, 4 Rosedale Ave in Manchester. Then on Friday, the Dineh Tah’ Navajo Dancers will be at the Cape Ann Museum for a presentation and performance.
The Navajo Dances are traveling to Manchester to acknowledge the life and legacy of Tappan and the role he played in the 1868 treaty which established the tribe’s right to return to its ancestral lands. The treaty was signed after three days of negotiations on June 1, 1868, at Fort Sumner in New Mexico.
Of the three handwritten copies of the treaty signed, one is stored in the National Archives and Record Administration in Washington D.C. One went to the Navajo Nation and was later lost.
The third was also thought to have disappeared, until Manchester resident Kitty Parsons Weaver — Tappan was her grandfather’s uncle — revealed in 2018 that Tappan’s copy was in her possession. She hand-delivered to Fort Sumter in 2018 to help commemorate the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of 1868. In May 2019, she gifted the copy to the Navajo Nation and it is now housed in the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Arizona.
Weaver, who is working on a biography of Tappan, said the Thursday event will be emotional.
“For them to come all the way east to Tappan’s house is a very big move for them,” she said. “I don’t know if we can realize how much a piece of paper can mean to the Navajos.”
Shawn Price, the director of the dancers, will give a presentation during the evening program to be followed by the traditional dances. While the event is free, reservations were required, and the seating has been filled.
On Friday at 11 a.m., Price will give another presentation at Cape Ann Museum on Pleasant Street on the history of Tappan, Sherman, and the Navajo Treaty of 1868. Following this presentation, the Dineh Tah’ Navajo Dancers will perform a program of traditional dances with narration at the Cape Ann Museum Green on Poplar Street at 1:30 p.m. During the performance, SmokeSygnals will return to install benches in the wetu installed as part of “Native Waters; Native Lands” so that visitors can sit.
Tappan was born in 1831 and died in 1913, while Sherman lived from 1820 to 1891.
Tappan, a native of Manchester, was a Civil War commander in the Union campaigns of the West. He was a member of the prominent New England Tappan family, which included clergymen, politicians, merchants, sea captains, cabinet-makers, inventors, poets, philanthropists, educators and abolitionists.
