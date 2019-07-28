MANCHESTER — Efforts to retool the town's confusing and opaque zoning bylaws have begun.
The Manchester Planning Board is discussing initial possible changes to the town's zoning procedures, and began last Wednesday at Town Hall. In attendance was Mark Bobrowski, of Blatman, Bobrowski & Haverty, LLC in Concord, the town's hired consultant to assist in the re-codification efforts.
"Mark has done this service for over 100 communities in the Commonwealth and he had a high success rate," said Town Planner Sue Brown. "He's really an expert on this."
The planners will next meet Sept. 11 to discuss drafting a table that highlights the uses of each district.
"I don't think there's a lot of horrible defects (with the bylaws)," Bobrowski said. "When I do these things, typically 75 percent of what's there survives. The other 25 percent is changed."
The public is welcome to attend each re-codification meeting and voice their opinions.
"We're trying to get things organized," said Brown, "and make sure people understand the purpose of these bylaws."
Going forward, Brown said they will hold more public meetings over the coming months before a draft is compiled. She hopes to have an updated set of bylaws for next year's Town Meeting. Changes to the zoning bylaws require a two-thirds vote from attendees. But before it gets put on the warrant, the new bylaw will need to have its final draft approved at a public hearing.
This effort will not change districts lines. Brown said she does not have any plans to do so in the future.
The re-codification effort was initially recommended in the town's Master Plan, which was approved by the Planning Board last January.
"Manchester’s Zoning Bylaw today includes regulations based on past, present and sometimes conflicting goals," states the Master Plan. "A full zoning bylaw review and revision would allow the Town an opportunity to make the regulations easier to understand and administer and align zoning regulations with current land use goals, best practices and municipal capacity."
At Town Meeting in April, registered voters allowed the Planning Board $50,000 for zoning re-codification and updating. This money was used to retain Bobrowski's services.
The last time the zoning bylaw and map were re-codified was in 1978. Since then, over 80 piecemeal changes have been added. The bylaw as it stands contains numerous conflicts, such as the self-contradictory "site plan special permit." Site plans aren't something that needs town approval, while special permits are.
In addition, the bylaw contains a number of outdated regulations. For example, a detached unit on someone's land cannot be converted into an apartment unless it is for an employee of the property.
Although Brown said she'd "like to" include new language in the zoning bylaws to allow more diverse housing options, particularly in the Limited Commercial District and downtown, she said it "may not make it into this version." The goal for now is to fix up what has already established.
"It's a marathon, not a sprint," said Bobrowski, "and we're just out of the gate."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
