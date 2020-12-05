MANCHESTER — Starting Monday, Dec. 7, members of the public will be required to schedule an appointment before entering Manchester Town Hall due to COVID-19.
Those who wish to meet an official in person will need to schedule an appointment beforehand with the correct department.
All town officials and workers will remain on site throughout regular business hours.
"We're trying to better control the amount of people coming and going," Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said. "The spread of the virus has been a growing concern, the numbers seem to be getting worse. We're trying to keep our staff safe. It's a pretty small staff. In some cases, if we loose one person, the whole department is down."
Town Hall previously closed down to the public at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. It reopened in June.
