MANCHESTER — Funding for new water pipes and a reduced "plan B" town budget were confirmed by Town Meeting on Monday.
The annual event, for the first time in recent memory, was held outdoors on Hyland Field, Manchester Essex Regional High School's' football field. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, each voter in attendance was seated 6 feet from another, face coverings were required to participate, and documents packaged in plastic bags were handed to voters. Because of problems with the electronic voting system, attendees were asked to vote by raising green cards.
The meeting approved allowing the town to move forward with its plans to preserve a 12 acres near the Manchester-Beverly line. The "Christian Hill lot" is privately owned by Alper’s Trust and appraised at $60,000. Once purchased by the town, ownership will be transferred to the Manchester Preservation Committee. Resident registered voters will be asked to confirm the purchase at Town Election on Tuesday, June 30.
Voters also approved Article 6, a $725,000 capital exclusion to replace the aging water pipes downtown. The project, ongoing since last year, nearly totals $1 million.
"Major water breaks have happened every month" before the town took action, Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said at the meeting. Fast forward to today, "the number of beaks have declined significantly."
A significantly reduced version of the previously approved town budget was confirmed. In total, the "plan B" budget, drafted in wake of the pandemic, cuts $190,000 from selectmen, Public Works and Planning Department salaries; group health insurance for town workers; and funds for this year's Fourth of July celebration. In turn, property tax rates will remain the same as in fiscal year 2020.
Resident Nathan Evans filed a motion to make another drastic cut — to slash Police Department salaries, totaling $1,665,593, in half. He explained his request was made in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and believed the town could afford to have fewer officers. Steven Driscoll, a recently retired police officer, and resident Laura Thompson spoke out against the motion. Ultimately, the motion did not pass as about only six people voted in favor.
Cuts to the Manchester Essex Regional School District budget for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1, were approved as well. In preparation for a projected 10% dip in state funding, the district cut $335,000 from the planned budget in May. The new budget, totaling $26.82 million, had been approved by Essex Town Meeting on June 13.
Articles 12, which asked to establish a lien on property for overdue and unpaid water service charges, and 13, which sought a room occupancy tax at the rate of 6%, were tabled by town officials as they were not considered "time sensitive." Article 15, which would have directed the town to lower tax rates, was withdrawn as there were no hikes for fiscal 2021.
Here is an abbreviated version of the 15-article warrant and how Town Meeting voted:
1. Place on file all town board and committee reports in the Town Report. CONSENT CALENDAR —APPROVED.
2. To fix the 12-month salaries of elected town officials. CONSENT CALENDAR — APPROVED.
3. Pay the town's share for Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District. APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY.
4. Pay town debts. APPROVED.
5. Pay for new equipment, studies, and capital improvement projects. APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY.
6. Pay $725,000 to improve the town water distribution system. APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY.
7. Pay the town's share to operate the Manchester Essex Regional School District. APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY.
8. Approve Community Preservation Committee allocations. APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY.
9. Raise $264,769 to be deposited into the town’s Other Post Employment Benefits Trust Fund. CONSENT CALENDAR — APPROVED.
10. Set spending for town recreation programs at $290,000. CONSENT CALENDAR — APPROVED.
11. Amend article in Affordable Housing Trust Fund concerning tenure of trustees. CONSENT CALENDAR — APPROVED.
12. Authorize the town to establish a lien on property for overdue and unpaid water service charges. TABLED.
13. Authorize local room occupancy tax at the rate of 6%. TABLED.
14. Authorize selectmen to acquire 12 acres, more or less, known as the “Christian Hill Lot.” APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY.
15. Take action to reduce the tax rate. WITHDRAWN.
