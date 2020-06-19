MANCHESTER — Registered voters will be asked to vote on 15 articles at Annual Town Meeting this Monday.
The meeting, set to run from 6:30 to 9 p.m., June 22, will take place on Hyland Field, Manchester Essex Regional High School's football field off Lincoln Street. Attendees will be seated 6 feet from each other. All are asked to wear face coverings.
Selectmen will present the town's budget for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1. A $37.4 million budget was confirmed by selectmen before the coronavirus pandemic hit. This past month, town officials drafted a new "plan B" budget, making $780,000 worth of cuts.
The new budget features reduced spending on capital projects and operation costs, as well as a reduction in the town's share for the Manchester Essex Regional School District. Last week, Essex Town Meeting approved an updated $27.29 million version of the school district budget, which features $360,000 in cuts.
Article 6 seeks $725,000 for real estate purchases and capital improvements, of which $525,000 will be used for a $1 million project to replace old water pipes downtown. Another $60,000 will be used to purchase 12 privately owned acres near the Manchester-Beverly line for the purpose of preservation. In order for the town to go through with the purchase, Article 14 asks for residents to approve the purchase of the land, known as the “Christian Hill Lot.” Voters will be asked to confirm the spending again at Town Election on Tuesday, June 30.
Article 13 asks for a 6% tax on local room occupancies. This tax would be instated on "the rental of rooms in a bed and breakfast establishment, hotel, lodging house, short-term rental or motel," according to the article. Gloucester began taxing local room occupancies at 3% tax last October.
Here is an abbreviated version of the 15-article warrant:
1. Place on file all town board and committee reports in the Town Report.
2. To fix the 12-month salaries of elected town officials.
3. Pay the town's share for Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District.
4. Pay town debts.
5. Pay for new equipment, studies, and capital improvement projects.
6. Pay $725,000 to improve the town water distribution system.
7. Pay the town's share to operate the Manchester Essex Regional School District.
8. Approve Community Preservation Committee allocations.
9. Raise $264,769 to be deposited into the town’s Other Post Employment Benefits Trust Fund.
10. Set spending for town recreation programs at $290,000.
11. Amend article in Affordable Housing Trust Fund concerning tenure of trustees.
12. Authorize the town to establish a lien on property for overdue and unpaid water service charges.
13. Authorize local room occupancy tax at the rate of 6%.
14. Authorize selectmen to acquire12 acres, more or less, known as the “Christian Hill Lot.”
15. Take action to reduce the tax rate.
For the complete Manchester Town Meeting warrant, visit gloucestertimes.com.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO
What: Manchester Town Meeting considers a 15-article warrant.
When: Monday, June 22, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Hyland Field, 42-50 Lincoln St.
Note: Attendees are encouraged to wear masks.