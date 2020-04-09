MANCHESTER — As financial uncertainty deepens each day during the coronavirus crisis, Manchester's selectmen and Finance Committee are doing what they can to alleviate burdens local taxpayers and businesses may face in the coming months.
Selectmen voted during a telecom meeting Monday night to move tax day from next month to June 1. This means townsfolk will have an extra month to turn in their personal property and real estate taxes, or file any exemption requests.
Town Meeting was pushed back to Monday, June 22. The town election will follow the following week. on Tuesday, June 30. Both will be held at Manchester Essex Regional High School.
Much of Monday's meeting dealt with fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1. Days before the pandemic hit hard, the fiscal 2021 budget was confirmed at $37.4 million. Now, as many across the nation see their work hours cut or lose their jobs entirely, town officials are doubling back on the proposed spending plan.
Over the next months, selectmen and Finance Committee members will draft a leaner, "plan B" budget to possibly swap in at Town Meeting this summer. The plan B goal is to get the fiscal 2021 property tax increase down from 2.5% to 0%. To do this, $660,000 would need to be cut from the current budget.
"Most of our income comes through property taxes, over 80% of it," Town Administrator Greg Federspiel told the Times on Wednesday. "We're talking to all department heads about finding areas where some expenditures can be deferred."
At Monday's meeting, Selectmen Chairman Eli Boling relayed that the Finance Committee had already discussed tabling some upcoming capital projects. Federspiel said these cuts need to be made strategically, as he does not want the town to fall too far behind on its capital budget.
"That's where the biggest dollars lie in terms of biggest cost items," explained Federspiel on Wednesday afternoon. "We made really good progress beefing (the capital budget) up. It had lagged significantly (in the past), but when the economy demands it, you make the sacrifices."
Public Works Chairman Chuck Dam also erred on the side of caution Monday night. He warned that some projects could miss out on state and federal funding if delayed too long.
As of right now, it's "too early to tell" which projects will be on the chopping block, according to Federspiel.
The town is resting on a $4 million reserve fund. If more penny-pinching is needed in the future, Federspiel said he expects some of those reserves will cover expenditures. For example, the Finance Committee had discussed using reserves as a partial replacement of taxation on the debt services related to the new Memorial Elementary School project.
"It's one of many options," said Federspiel. "Budgets are always about choices. We welcome any ideas people might have to trim the budget and help our taxpayers."
As for fiscal 2020, there are no immediate shortfalls before it closes out in June 30. Still, Federspiel has told departments to cut spending as much as possible.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
