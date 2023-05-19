MANCHESTER — Traffic along the northbound lanes of Route 128 was brought to a standstill Thursday, after a truck burst into flames.
The occupants of the truck were not injured during the incident, according to Manchester-by-the-Sea Police.
The blaze, which took place in the late morning on Thursday, forced police to close the highway from 10:54 a.m. until 12:25 p.m., according to police.
Traffic was diverted around the site and down Grapevine Road.
As the four-door pick-up truck burned, it sent plumes of smoke high into the air. The smoke could be seen for miles.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation, according to police.
Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald said there were two occupants inside the vehicle, the driver and a passenger. Both were able to get out safely when the vehicle caught fire, he said.
“The person was driving down 128 and he smelled smoke and it burst into flames,” he said. “Everyone got out of the car.”
Fitzgerald said the accident took place on the northbound lanes of Route 128, between Grapevine and Pine streets.
“They had to shut down the highway because you couldn’t see thorough the smoke,” he said.
According to Manchester-by-the-Sea Fire Lt. Tim Crosbie, Manchester firefighters responded to the blaze, along with firefighters from the Wenham Fire Department.
“There was a fire on Route 128 and mutual aid was there,” said Crosbie.
