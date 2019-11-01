MANCHESTER — The future of two Western Woods parcels are up for debate at this year’s special and possibly next year’s annual Town Meeting. In an effort to better inform voters, town staff will host a walking tour of both parcels this Saturday.
At Special Town Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19, the town is seeking permission from voters to transfer ownership of the town-owned, 5.7-acre piece of land on Brookwood Road to the Manchester Conservation Commission. According to the most recent property assessment, the land is worth $28,500.
“We had analysis done on the northwest quadrant in town and we found (the parcel) had wetlands and vernal ponds,” explained Town Administrator Greg Federspiel. “The Conservation Commission is requesting it be take out of general use.”
Another 12-acre parcel located just above the Brookwood Road plot is also a candidate for conservation. The land is owned by Alper’s Trust and assessed at $60,000. The town would need to purchase it before handing it over to the Conservation Commission. Selectmen will discuss the “long term plan” of the purchase with the Finance Committee, according to Federspiel, and try to include it on next spring’s Town Meeting warrant.
A wetlands study conducted late last year confirmed both parcels of land contain vernal pools. Wetlands with confirmed vernal pools are eligible for environmental protection under the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act.
Those interested in learning more about both parcels are asked to meet at the end of Crooked Lane at 9 a.m. The walk is 21/2 miles of easy to moderate terrain. It’s expected to last about 2 hours.
Mike McDonagh, Manchester Conservation Trust member and Cape Ann Trail Stewards board director, will lead the walk.
“I’m looking to give people more of an education and show them a different area that’s quite pretty,” said McDonagh. “From my perspective, it’s about showing the natural beauty of the area and the possibilities of preserving it.”
