MANCHESTER -- One of Manchester's most unique luxury properties has sold for $9.5 million.
Located off Lobster Cove, 12 Smith’s Point Road spans more than three acres and features a 6,000-square foot residence. Its most defining feature is a World War II watchtower attached to the main home, which now serves as a 11-story guest home with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a bar and entertainment areas.
According to the deed, the property was owned by 12 Smiths Point Reality Trust, under the care of Cathleen Kavanagh of Danvers, since 2014. The new owner is listed as 12 Smiths Point, LLC.
Originally owned by the U.S. government, 12 Smith’s Point Road was converted into a privately owned residential property in the 1950s. The property owners in the 1980s outfitted the watchtower to resemble a lighthouse. Interior renovations to the watchtower began in 2014.
The Commonwealth will receive $43,320 in excise taxes through the sale. The broker was Lanse Robb of LandVest Inc.
