MANCHESTER — In wake of a critical water pump failure at the Lincoln Street water treatment facility, selectmen have banned non-essential water use.
Under the ban, residents are restricted from activities such as car washing, pool filling, lawn watering and operating irrigation systems. Handheld watering cans, however, are permitted with limited use. Those who violate the ban are subject to a $200-per-day fine.
Manchester Public Works Director Chuck Dam said he expects the ban will be lifted within the next two weeks.
"We have the replacement pump and motor on order," he explained, "so weeks seems like a reasonable duration for it to arrive and be installed."
The total cost to fix the pump is estimated between $12,000 and $15,000.
According to a statement from the town, the Lincoln Street water pump motor gave out unexpectedly on Aug. 4. Dam declined to comment on what caused it to break but without it, Manchester's usable water supply is down 50%. The town's other water treatment facility, at Gravelly Pond, remains operational.
More information is available by contacting Ruth Fitzgerald, assistant to the DPW director, at fitzgeraldr@manchester.ma.us or 978-526-1242, ext. 6423.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.