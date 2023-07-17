MANCHESTER — The rates for water use in Manchester-by-the-Sea may soon change.
The good news, according to Steve Gang, chair of the Manchester Water Resource Protection Task Force, is that proposed water rates could mean a reduction for most water users.
But, according to the recommendations of the task force, those customers who use hefty amounts of water may see their bills jump.
Gang briefed the Select Board on June 20 about the task force’s recent work, including a plan to change the water rates.
The water rate recommendations will be considered at the Select Board’s meeting this Monday, July 17, at Town Hall and on Zoom, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“The proposal is in front of them, which I believe they will approve,” Gang said. “It is part of a series of more than a dozen recommendations made after 18 months of work. It’s about the long-term quality and quantity of drinking water.”
According to Gang, the town’s Water Division utilizes a multi-tiered system of billing — based on the water usage of each customer. Basically, according to Gang, the more water a customer uses, the more the customer pays.
Gang said the difference in the rate for the lowest tier and the highest is about 15%. He said the Select Board resets the rate every year which will be reflected in the bills for the coming fiscal year.
“The rate increase is to (pay for the operation) of the Water Division,” said Gang.
New billing structure
Gang said the task force plans to recommend a new billing structure, with four distinct tiers instead of the current six.
The annual increase in water fees ranges between 2% and 35% every year, Gang said, adding this year’s rate change for the lowest tier to be billed should drop from 6 cents per cubic foot of water to about 5 cents.
Sue Taylor, the Water Division’s billing clerk, said the task force’s recommendations are good ones.
“I think it’s great in that it should bring awareness for everybody,” she said. “Sometimes people are just not aware of their water usage.”
“The majority of households in Manchester, about 60%, will see a reduction under these new rates,” said Gang. He estimated the savings could run to between $100 and $250 for the year. The next bills are due to be sent out after Oct. 1.
“Another 30% fall into tier 2 and tier 3,” Gang said. “Their water rate will go up on average about 10%.”
The remaining 10% of water customers, who are considered heavy users, will potentially see a 50% increase in water bills, according to Gang.
“They use a lot of water,” said Gang. “That’s the behavior we want to address.”
Gang said the task force, in an effort to reduce water use, also plans to encourage new irrigation systems, the addition of private wells and changes in landscaping.
“It’s a carrot and stick approach,” he said. “We can help you change your habits. The goal is to reduce (water) usage at the highest end.”
Approximately 400 letters were recently sent out to the top-tier water users — letting them know their bills may increase.
One other factor being considered is the instillation of new digital water meters that can be connected to users’ smart phones and quickly notify them of their water use.
“That will help,” said Gang. “We’re trying to make people a little more aware of water. You can change how you use water.”
Gang said Manchester water users benefit from the foresight of town officials in the late 1800s, who they established the drinking water sources for the town.
Gravelly Pond, located in Hamilton, is the town’s water reservoir.
In addition, the Lincoln Street well, known as a “production well,” is located in Manchester adjacent to Manchester Essex Regional High School. Gang estimates about 40% of the town’s water is taken from the Lincoln Street well.
“That is the majority of our water sources for the past century,” said Gang. “The Task Force is asking what we need to do to ensure the quality and quantity of water for the next 50 years.”
