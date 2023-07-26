MANCHESTER — Residents in this seaside town who use a lot of water will now pay more as a result.
The Select Board voted 4-0 last week to increase both water and sewer rates 2.5% after a public hearing on the matter. Select Board member Becky Jaques was absent for the vote.
The vote also calls for the board to reconsider a water rate structure at their meeting slated for Sept. 18.
A new rate plan — proposals were offered by the Water Resources Protection Task Force — was discussed during the hearing.
According to Select Board Chair Ann Harrison, the Task Force recommended “new water rates that are intended to discourage excess usage of potable water — water that’s been treated and is drinking water.”
“Manchester uses a lot of (water),” she said, adding the Task Force has suggested “that we reduce the number of tiers and increase the rate (for) higher tiers.”
The new pricing structure, Task Force Chair Steve Gang said, calls for users in the bottom two tiers to pay an estimate of between $140 and $920 each year, while those in the top two tiers will pay between $4,800 and $14,600 per year.
“In fact, we recommended a reduction in the rate in Tier 1, since someone who remains in that tier, is already by any objective standard, conserving drinking water” Gang said.
Select Board member John Round said the numbers presented showed the variations in water use show and that heaviest users are a relatively small percentage of the overall number of users.
“Everybody’s pretty much in the new Tier 1 and the new Tier 2,” said Round. “The primary objective here is to get some conservation going. This obviously is a different situation because we’re looking to change our consumption patterns. We need to codify that.”
Harrison said she had doubts about the plan.
“I’m uncomfortable having all this kind of left up to the discretion of the DPW and I would think they would be uncomfortable as well,” she said.
Round said town officials have consulted with nearby water districts about how they have implemented similar recommendations.
“We’ve spoken with other communities and this does take some time,” he said.
Other Task Force recommendations include:
• Reducing the number of tiers from six to four.
• “Significantly” increasing the rate differentials between the lower and higher tiers.
• Implementing the rate changes gradually, beginning with steeper increments and “roughly doubled rates for the top two tiers.
• Inform households ahead of time if they are likely to be in the top two tiers.
• Track any changes in usage and monitor reactions carefully using new digital smart meters (as available).
Other Task Force recommendations, after an 18-month study period, include:
• Water meter replacements and upgrades.
• Changing water rates in an effort to conserve water.
• Increasing water conservation and awareness.
• Monitoring the wells at Gravelly Pond.
• Updating the source of water protections.
• Improving the dialogue on watershed protection with Hamilton, Wenham, Essex and Gordon College.
• Accelerating the replacement of “ancient” water mains.
