MANCHESTER — A local woman suspected of conducting a rental scam in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, was arrested on related charges Thursday.
Carrie Kelleher, 44, of Manchester, faces 13 counts of larceny over $250 by false pretenses. She was released on $3,000 bail following her arraignment at Salem District Court. Her pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19.
According to police, Kelleher was involved in making phony rental listings for a Bretton Woods ski house through a company called “Our Rental Paradise” between 2015 and 2016.
Some former customers, from all over the country, claimed that Kelleher would ask for the full rental fee up-front, checks only. Days before check-in time, Kelleher would call the customers claiming some unforeseen issue caused the house to be unavailable. One customer was told the house was double-booked, another was told the washing machine broke and flooded the house.
In reality, the home, owned by a former business partner of Kelleher, was in foreclosure.
Kelleher is accused of stringing customers along for weeks, promising a refund that would never materialize.
“This was a great example of federal and local agencies working together to bring this suspect to justice,” Manchester interim police Chief Todd Fitzgerald said in a prepared statement. “She victimized numerous people by misrepresenting herself and tricking those victims into paying for a service she could not deliver. I’m grateful for the work of Detective Chris Locke and Sgt. Mark McCoy on this investigation.”
The U.S. Postal Inspectors also assisted Manchester Police on the investigation.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
