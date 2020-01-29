Manchester woman admits to vacation rental scheme 

MANCHESTER — A Manchester woman will spend the next two years on probation after admitting she repeatedly rented out a New Hampshire ski house at Bretton Woods — a property she did not own — then failed to make any of the refunds she promised to more than a dozen vacationers.
Carrie Kelleher, 45, of 69 Bridge St., was at Salem District Court on Wednesday with her attorney, William Fick, and more than $28,000 in restitution, ready to be paid under a plea agreement with the Essex District Attorney's office. The agreement called for the 13 counts of felony larceny by false pretense to be continued without a finding for one year, after which they would be dismissed.
But after hearing the allegations against Kelleher and from two victims, Judge Randy Chapman doubled the length of time Kelleher will be under court supervision, to two years, and added a provision that the disposition of the case would turn into a guilty finding and conviction if she violated any conditions of her probation. Those conditions include a requirement that she notify potential employers of the case and to notify her probation officer about any future jobs — and of any travel plans. If she complies with those conditions and stays out of further trouble, the charges will be dismissed.
Kelleher was charged last year, following a lengthy investigation by U.S. Postal Inspectors and Manchester police, who spoke to 13 different victims of what prosecutors say was a scam.
Kelleher was an associate of Manchester businessman named John Gallagher who owned a number of vacation rental properties in New Hampshire, Vermont and the Caribbean, which were advertised on his website, called "Our Rental Paradise."
Starting around 2014, Kelleher began to tell vacationers looking to rent the ski house condo on Presidential View Road in Bretton Woods to send payments directly to her, by check, telling some that what turned out to be a non-existent payment processing system was down, according to the police reports.
Those checks then went into her personal bank account, and, police say, she lived off the money instead of using it to pay for electricity, homeowners association fees and maintenance at the Bretton Woods property. As a result, the property had no power, and the homeowners association began proceedings to foreclose on the house, according to court papers.
Glitches and refunds
A Newburyport renter arrived there in 2016 to find the driveway blocked with cement and a chain; he and his sister still managed to stay there but found numerous other issues, including no electricity and water leaks. He was one of the customers promised a refund.
He was also one of just a few customers who actually stayed at the property.
Ten other customers found their reservations, made up to a year in advance, canceled at the last minute, forcing them to either cancel vacation plans or re-book at the last minute at hotels.
Kelleher, they told postal inspectors, would offer similar excuses: A washing machine had overflowed (it hadn't), flooding the condo; her "assistant" (who did not exist) had accidentally double-booked the property or there had been a computer "glitch." During one school vacation week, investigators said she rented the property to four different people.
She promised all of the customers, some who had paid as much as $5,000 for a week, refunds and discounts on future stays.
But, officials said, the pattern was the same: She would email back and forth with the renters for a while, often telling them what the investigators characterized as a "sob story" and then cut off contact.
Several renters told investigators that Kelleher had even created a "Go Fund Me" page for herself, portraying herself as a needy single mother.
The victims included families planning school vacations, as well as a group of 15 runners who were taking part in a road race. The runners learned two days before their arrival that they would need to find a new place to stay.
In 2018, Kelleher agreed to be interviewed by postal inspectors. She told them Gallagher had given her permission to rent out the property and keep the proceeds to make up for missed paychecks, as long as she also agreed to use some rental fees to pay the homeowners' association fees and utilities. She told investigators she would repay the victims with proceeds from a civil dog bite lawsuit.
At least one renter took her to small claims court and won a judgment, which had not been paid; she had also been investigated by police in Pennsylvania, where one victim lived, and the New Hampshire Consumer Protection Bureau.
