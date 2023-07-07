Manchester work on Central Street Bridge, Sawmill Brook to start in fall 2024

MANCHESTER — Now that Manchester-by-the-Sea has been awarded a $1.6 million grant for two coastal projects in the downtown area, town officials are gearing up for the project to start.
Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel said the Central Street Bridge Replacement and Sawmill Brook Restoration Project is slated to kick off in the fall of 2024 and should last approximately nine months.
“Often during the construction period, the bridge will be closed and traffic will have to detour around via Pleasant Street,” said Federspiel. “This will be a fairly major construction project with large backhoes and cranes. Construction hours will likely be typical, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., although this will depend on the contractor.”
The project will reconstruct the bridge with a widened span and remove a tide gate to improve tidal flow and enhance fish passage for the threatened rainbow smelt and other species.
According to Federspiel, public meetings will be held later this year to review the timeframe for the project, address how access to shops and residences will be maintained, and address what kind of detours will be set up.
“Once a contractor has been selected, the contractor will be reaching out to those property owners most impacted,” said Federspiel.
Federspiel said the work planned is a critical project for the town as the existing bridge and culvert are past their useful life and are in significant disrepair.
“As this is a major street for Manchester, it is critical that we have a fully functioning crossing over Sawmill Brook,” he said. “We must avoid an unexpected collapse. As part of the project, the tide gate that restricts flow and a larger culvert will be installed. These elements will result in reducing flooding incidents going forward.”
The upstream work will reestablish a functioning salt marsh habitat which will also help alleviate flooding concerns, Federspiel said. In addition, the stream banks will be restored and better protected to withstand larger storms. Finally, migrating fish will be able to access the brook, he said.
Federspiel said the project and funding for the work represent an important milestone for Manchester. He said town officials began analysis of the issues nine years ago.
“It is good to be on the cusp of getting the construction underway,” he said. “As mentioned, the project is a good example of the three levels of government — local, state and federal cooperating to get an important project completed.”
Project to mitigate flooding concerns
The $1,561,511 grant to Manchester is part of $27.5 million issued to Massachusetts in this first round of “Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding,” according to Betsy Nicolson, North Regional director of the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration Office for Coastal Management, based in Gloucester.
Nicolson added the next round of this funding will likely be announced in the next couple of weeks, along with the new Inflation Reduction Act funding, part of the Climate Resilience Regional Challenge.
According to town officials, the project will aim to reduce the risk of flooding — a hazard that has impacted town facilities and roads during major storms — by improving water flow through the widened and unimpeded bridge span.
During the grant award ceremony June 8, Federspiel said restoring Sawmill Brook to its natural state, removing the tidal gate and reestablishing a salt marsh habitat also will protect properties and enhance the natural ecosystem’s ability to function as a vital buffer zone.
“These projects are the beginning of improvements to the numerous culverts that cross Sawmill Brook in the village,” said Federspiel.
“We are starting at the downstream end and will eventually work our way upstream enlarging culverts along the way — at least three more.”
