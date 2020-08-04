MANCHESTER — For the second time in as many weeks, swimming has been banned at town portion of Gray Beach, located off Raymond Street.
The beach was closed Tuesday after testing done Monday showed it failed to meet safe geomean levels for enterococci bacteria, which can cause infections. It did pass tests for colony-forming units (CFUs) — or living individuals, unlike last week when both tests showed unsafe levels.
Only the town side of the beach, located closest to Shore Road, is temporarily closed to swimming. Monday's tests showed 46 CFUs within 100 milliliters of water, where the state limit for bathing beaches is 104 CFUs. However, the geomean was 40.22 where the state limit is 35.
If results of testing done Tuesday are satisfactory, the beach could open later in the week.
Much of Gray Beach, also known as Magnolia Beach, is privately owned by the Manchester Bath and Tennis Club, and testing there showed enterococci under state limits for swimming.
Manchester's five other beaches — Singing, West Manchester or Black Cove, Black, White, and Tuck's Point, also passed. All the town's beaches are tested for enterococci weekly, from mid-May through Labor Day.
Updated information will be available on Manchester's Board of Health page, www.manchester.ma.us.