As hospitals continue to rely on ventilators to keep many of their serious COVID-19 patients breathing, one local manufacturer is contributing to the fight by keeping the power running.
XP Power Supplies, a multinational company with a facility at 11 Kondelin Road in Gloucester, has been working around the clock throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic to design and make high- and low-voltage power supplies that have made their way into hospitals and other essential businesses that are fighting against the virus.
"Our business exploded last year with COVID-19 because our power supplies go into ventilators," said Kelly Papa, XP's human resources manager.
Its products also include AC/DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, radio frequency power systems, three-phase power supplies, custom power solutions and electromagnetic interference filters.
In 2020 alone, the global company has grown three times in size and is targeting another 18% to 22% growth over last year.
"It is a tremendous growth," General Manager Doug Keene said on Tuesday.
While many industries and companies have struggled amid the pandemic, XP Power didn't have to pivot in a new direction as its existing products proved to be essential in keeping machines and buildings running during their most critical hours.
As business at XP remains busy throughout the winter months, with the addition of social distancing protocol and masks, the power supply manufacturer has created a second shift that will double its employee count in Gloucester.
"This is great for the community as we are trying to employ as many people in the community as we can," said Keene.
There are currently over more 30 production and test positions open as of Feb. 3.
Applications for open positions can be found at their website at www.xppower.com/careers.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.