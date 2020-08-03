Two acts of nature couldn't keep this year's graduating class from taking the stage.
Graduates of Gloucester High School's senior class received their diplomas Monday evening after having their in-person ceremony postponed twice — first due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and then because of the onset of tropical storm Isaias.
"Congratulations Gloucester High School of 2020," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said over the cheering crowd. "You made it, believe me you made it."
"The Class of 2020 won't be defined by what you lost to this virus, like time with friends and prom, but how you responded to it with patience, conviction, and determination," she continued.
While not all 176 graduating seniors were able to make it to the in-person graduation at Newell Stadium. Those that did were seated 6 feet apart and given masks personalized with the monogram "GHS 2020" to wear during the momentous occasion.
"Today, on the first Monday of August, some Class of 2020 graduates have already begun the next phase of their lives in other cities and other states stretching from New York and Rhode Island, down to South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida," Principal James Cook said. "We celebrate with them in spirit and through the livestream."
As each student present was called to the stage, a single diploma was placed on the table for them to collect.
No handshakes, no hugs, and lots of sanitizing.
What the event lacked in smiles, it made up for in cheers, air horn blasts, and advice given by invited dignitaries and administrators.
"Today is actually a beginning," new schools Superintendent Ben Lummis said. "Each and every one of you has many bridges to cross."
He advised the graduates, as they cross each bridge, to be extraordinary and to do it in the company of others.
"It will take hard work, it will take perseverance, it will take picking yourselves up when things don't go exactly your way," he said. "But be extraordinary because all of you can be, as long as you set your sights that high."
Senior class treasurer Gracianna Parisi O'Toole announced that the Class of 2020 has chosen a gift for their now alma mater that is near and dear to every student's heart.
"This year we wanted to gift something that includes student life at Gloucester High School," she said. "After much deliberation about what is most important to teenagers, we came to the obvious answer: snacks."
The gift will cover the renovations to the school's snack shop, including a new paint job, speakers, and other amenities to enhance the memories that future students will make there.
Although each graduate has a different path ahead of them, many said that they won't forget the place that shaped them over the past four years.
"Honestly, I am just excited to start the rest of my life. Travel, make a difference," said Lauren Alves, 18, while surrounded by cheering friends. "Gloucester did a lot for me with athletics and academics."
The three-season athlete — Alves played field hockey, lacrosse, and track —is planning to go to Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island, to study marine biology.
Justin Bushfield, 18, said a many of his classes at Gloucester High inspired him to want to pursue software engineering at the University of Ottawa in Canada this fall.
He explained that a lot of his teachers "really demonstrated how useful a degree in engineering can be and how much fun it is to do that kind of stuff."
As students moved their tassels from the right to the left of their caps Monday evening, a single firework went off in the distance, giving members of the Class of 2020 a final salute as they move forward into unknown waters.
