If the Rhumb Line Bar and Restaurant were the U.S. Senate chambers, President Donald Trump would have a big problem this week.
At the popular establishment across from the Railroad Avenue MBTA station and in interviews elsewhere in the city, an unscientifically-selected majority of Cape Ann residents said the Senate should remove Trump from office. Many cited allegations regarding the withholding of aid to Ukraine by the president that are at the core of articles of impeachment approved by the U.S. House of Representatives.
"I'm against Trump. The Senate should (remove him)," said Kevin "Tank" Barnes, a retired Green Beret. "He's a criminal and embarrassment to my country. He's a clear and present danger."
"He's a disgrace to the world, not just my country," added Barnes, who spent 21 years in the military and lives in Gloucester.
Gloucester resident Janet Brown said of Trump: "Get him out of office. He's an ignorant imbecile."
Steve Ludwick, a Gloucester resident who was not among the Rhumb Line crowd yesterday, said: "The trial is important to show the world we are a nation of laws and the law of the land is the US Constitution."
Ludwick thinks the Senate should remove the president from office.
"Trump has shown he is corrupt. He's corrupt for more power. He obstructs justice every time he orders (former administration officials) not appear or answer a subpoena. He invokes executive privilege like it's a free pass to break the law."
Tom Gray, who lives in the city and works on the waterfront, said he likes some of Trump's trade policies but the Senate should "try him fairly under the letter of the law."
Gray expressed reluctance about proclaiming a verdict against the President, but said it appears Trump held up aid to Ukraine for political reasons and "it's not right."
"There's a reason we don't have a king or an emperor," Gray added. "We got rid of kings."
Trump had his share of partial defenders downtown.
Rhumb Line bartender Carl McKay Stratton said Trump should be "punished," but not removed from office.
"We didn't remove Clinton," he added. "Why should we move him?"
John Loyd , a contractor who lives in Gloucester, said the Senate should allow testimony and the submission of new documents that weren't provided by the House, but stop short of removing the president from office.
Asked why, Loyd said: "I don't believe everything I see and read from the media."
Loyd added that he questions the motives of many of Trump's Washington, D.C., political opponents, particularly given remarks such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's assertion that work on impeaching Trump had begun well before the Ukraine matter erupted.
Cory Moody of Gloucester, who works in property management, said the Senate should move forward with a vote based on material provided by the House without new testimony or documents. He said he has looked into the matter extensively and doesn't find grounds for removing a president among the facts that have been established.
Rockport retiree Ed Stevenson noted that he is friends with many Trump supporters, but thinks he should be removed from office and will not be. "I think the Senate Republicans won't do the right thing and they'll let him off the hook," Stevenson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.