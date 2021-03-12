As word spread of a 59-year-old paddleboarder medevaced from Gloucester after sustaining life-threatening injuries Thursday, many were quick to send their prayers and hopes for a speedy recovery.
The local fire department and hospital had no updates on the 59-year-old's Friday.
The man struck his leg on a sharp object, hitting his femoral artery, after falling from his paddleboard off Stanwood Point on Thursday, around 4:30 p.m. Rescue personnel applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding.
City firefighters and police who responded carried the man through the marsh from which he was taken by ambulance to the campus of West Parish Elementary School. From there he was flown around 5 p.m. by medical helicopter to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington to be treated for serious, life-threatening injuries.
City Councilor Val Gilman posted on Facebook that she hopes that the man is OK and is grateful to the first responders.
Peter Bertozzi, pastor of Cape Ann Bible Church in Gloucester and a paddleboarder, commented that "this is really scary but also a rare incident."
"It's amazing they were able to get help and stop the bleeding with such a serious injury," he said. "I pray this gentleman makes a full recovery and even is able to get back out there on the water some day."
