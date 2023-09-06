Winslow Homer’s painting “Breezing Up (A Fair Wind)” showing a catboat sailing on Gloucester Harbor with “Gloucester” on the stern is one of the 19th century American painter’s most famous works.
However, you don’t have to travel to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., to view it.
You can head down to the home of Cape Ann Auction at 159 Maplewood Ave. to catch an interpretation of it by Studio Fresh of Beverly in a mural project funded by Awesome Gloucester, which provides micro-grants of $1,000 to various local initiatives in the city.
“Bringing Homer home, right,” said artist and Essex resident Dana Woulfe of Studio Fresh, which specializes in custom-designed, hand-painted murals and graphics.
Since 2013, Awesome Gloucester and Awesome Rockport have awarded $202,000 in $1,000 micro-grants to more than 170 local initiatives “aimed at making local life even better,” according to a prepared statement from Awesome Gloucester.
Last month, Awesome Gloucester commissioned Studio Fresh to create a public art mural on a wall at the Cape Ann Auction’s building owned by Walt Kolenda, an Awesome Gloucester trustee.
“We are honored that Awesome Gloucester approached us to put a version of this iconic image on our building. We could not be happier with the results,” Kolenda said.
“I want to thank Awesome Gloucester for this project as it couldn’t happen without their vision. and of course Studio Fresh are amazing talents whose work is much better than we could have asked for,” added Robin Kolenda, Cape Ann Auction’s co-owner.
The Homer mural is the fifth local mural commissioned by Awesome Gloucester and Awesome Rockport, and this includes murals at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and Maritime Gloucester, both on Harbor Loop.
“The mural initiatives reflect the commitment of our trustees to creating public art that celebrates local heritage and culture,” Awesome Gloucester and Awesome Rockport founder Sal Zerilli said.
“This is the fifth mural produced by local chapters of the Awesome Foundation, and we’re very happy about how beautiful and meaningful it is. We’re particularly excited about the Homer mural because the image is so iconic and representative of Gloucester. It has been a joy working with Walt and Robin, and we’re already looking forward to our next mural project with Studio Fresh.”
Zerilli said funding for the mural project was contributed by Awesome Gloucester and individuals of the group including Allison Mueller, Ann Molloy, Susan Coviello, Walt Kolenda, Nina Goodrick Testaverde and Zerilli.
A grant of $5,000 from the Essex County Community Foundation’s Creative County Initiative also made the mural possible, he said.
“As a funding partner, ECCF’s Creative County is grateful to the artists and organizers who brought this amazing artwork to Gloucester’s Maplewood Ave. neighborhood,” said Karen Ristuben, program director at ECCF, in the statement.
Studio Fresh’s Woulfe and local artist Josh Falk of Rockport worked to create the faithful interpretation of Homer’s work on the cinderblock wall.
“Recreating a masterpiece is not an easy task, but we were honored to have this opportunity,” said Woulfe who was putting finishing touches on the mural Tuesday morning. “We hope our interpretation does the original justice and are proud to add this to the community.
“Usually my stuff is in a parking garage in the city (of Boston) or some corporate office in the city, you know the 128 belt, so doing these Gloucester jobs are awesome for me.
“People in Essex and Gloucester finally get to see what I do.”
