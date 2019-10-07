ROCKPORT — The Paper Mermaid's reading event with Bobbi Gibb, the first woman to run the Boston Marathon, has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 19.
Gibb will read from her children's book, "The Girl Who Ran," an illustrated retelling of her historic 1966 race. At the time, women were barred from participating, so she ran disguised in her brother's running clothes.
The reading will be held at 11 a.m. at 57 Main St. Afterward, Gibb will be available to sign books. There is no cost to attend. More information is available by calling the store, 978-546-3553.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.