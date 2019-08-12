BOSTON — Faith leaders and community activists plan a six-day trek across New England next week starting at a rally outside U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Boston office and converging on Aug. 24 at a New Hampshire facility that Immigration and Customs Enforcement uses as a detention center.
Participants, from groups including Faith in Action, Essex County Community Organization, Massachusetts Communities Action Network, New Hampshire Council on Churches and Vermont Interfaith Action, will set off at various points from Boston, Concord, N.H., Montpelier, Vermont, and Kittery, Maine, and march to the Strafford County House of Corrections in Dover, N.H.
The Boston segment of the march will kick off on Monday, Aug. 19, outside the JFK Federal Building on New Sudbury Street. Marchers will hold "a 76-mile funeral procession, carrying a child-size coffin that bears the names of children and others who have died senselessly at the hands of ICE or through unjust United States immigration policies," organizers said.
On Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Massachusetts contingent will march from St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Lynn to the Northshore Unitarian Universalist Society in Danvers.
On Wednesday the marchers will travel to the Central Congregational Church in Newburyport, and over the next three days they will stop at the Congregational Church in Exeter, N.H., and the Lee Congregational Church in Lee, N.H., before arriving at the Strafford County jail.
Demonstrators will call for Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate, "to publicly commit to end all detentions and deportations."
The organizers are inviting others "to hold symbolic funerals for immigrant children at presidential primary candidate events — demanding that each candidate make the same commitment."
