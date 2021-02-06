Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through Saturday morning. Gale watch in effect through Saturday evening.
Saturday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming northwest 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northeast 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Snow likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Sunday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. A chance of snow. Visibility 1 nautical or less.
Monday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of snow and rain.
Tuesday night, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of rain and snow.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, northwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.