Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Monday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Monday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.

Tuesday northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.

Tuesday night southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers. 

Wednesday and Wednesday night southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.

Thursday and Thursday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you