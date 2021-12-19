Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank.
Small craft advisory in effect through Monday morning.
Monday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Tuesday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast after midnight.
Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday, south winds around 10 knots, becoming west with gusts up to 20 knots in
the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of rain.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas
3 to 5 feet.
Thursday and Thursday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots,
diminishing to 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas
2 to 3 feet. A chance of rain.