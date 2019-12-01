This week, Maritime Gloucester looks to bring holiday cheer to the shores of the city with its second annual “Deck the Docks” festival.
“Deck the Docks is like a holiday open house,” Executive Director Michael De Koster said.
Maritime Gloucester’s second go at the festival looks to build on the momentum of last year’s inaugural Deck the Docks festival, which was received as a success and a potential beginning of a magical new holiday tradition for the city. This year, Maritime Gloucester hopes to build on what was a solid foundation, featuring a wider array of arts, crafts, refreshments, holiday wares, and spectacles for children.
“We have an art show, we have a craft show, it’s kind of like one-stop shopping for you to come and get your gifts and get some art going,” De Koster said. “We sell trees and wreaths. We have a do-it-yourself Santa’s Workshop where you can come in ... We have around 26 artists coming this year displaying around 80 to 90 different pieces of art up in the gallery, which is great.”
With such a variety of offerings, Maritime Gloucester has designated half a week to its winter wonderland, with the festival running from Wednesday, Dec. 4, to Saturday, Dec. 7. Wednesday is set to be the Artist’s Reception; Thursday is the “Ladies Night extravaganza,” members reception, and art show; Friday is a continuation of the art show; and Saturday is the big “Deck the Docks Day” that includes the art show, crafts, caroling, pop-up gift shops, the do-it-yourself Santa’s Workshop, and photo-ops with Santa in a dory.
“We decided to do this again because we love having something to do in December to get people to come to our campus and get us to give back to the community,” De Koster said. “We just like being a part of the holiday season with the community because the community has supported us so well for the full year. This is a good way for us to give back and get engaged over the holidays.”
For more information and to see specific dates and times for each event, go to Maritime Gloucester’s “Events” page at maritimegloucester.org/upcoming-events.
DECK THE DOCKS
The following events are being hosted by Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop.
Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Artists reception for creators of works for sale in a gallery organized in partnership with SeARTS, holiday tree and wreath sales at the Dory Shop, lighted pier and museum store open.
Thursday, Dec. 5, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Ladies Night reception with hot apple cider and hot cocoa. Art sale in gallery, holiday tree and wreath sales at the Dory Shop, lighted pier and museum store open.
Friday, Dec. 6, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Works for sale in gallery, holiday tree and wreath sales at the Dory Shop, lighted pier and museum store open.
Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Family DIY crafts, pictures with Santa in a dory, Christmas carols by Gloucester Stage Youth Acting Workshop’s “Holiday Delights” cast from noon to 2 p.m., hot apple cider and cocoa, apple cider doughnuts, hot cider toddies, art gallery of local Cape Ann artists organized in partnership with SeARTS, holiday tree and wreath sales at the Dory Shop, and museum store will be open.
Sunday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Last day for art, tree and wreath sales. Gift shop open.
