The City Council president planned to carry a kayak paddle with a banner in the Gloucester Fishtown Horribles Parade on July 3 to let residents know the council plans to return to meeting in person, and on Zoom, in true hybrid fashion on Sept. 12 in City Hall’s Kyrouz Auditorium.
Council President Val Gilman, who represents Ward 4, posted a photo on Facebook of her carrying a kayak paddle from which she had hung a banner that reads: “WE ARE BACK TO CITY HALL IN PERSON SEPT. 12.”
“It’s good for people to know we have been waiting for this moment,” she told the Times.
Gilman’s banner was double-sided and also served as a banner for her campaign to win an at-large council seat in this fall’s election. Incumbents Tony Gross, Jason Grow, and Jeff Worthley, as well as Christopher Sicuranza and Norman Jay Kallelis also pulled nomination papers for election to one of the four open at-late seats.
A hybrid meeting involves the council and other boards and commissions meeting in person in front of residents while also having an online Zoom component allowing people to watch the meetings and take part remotely.
Since the COVID1-19 pandemic arrived in March 2020, the full council has been meeting on Zoom, save for a couple of months in the spring of 2022 when it met in person and on Zoom in the Friend Room of Sawyer Free Library. This room is no longer available with the library expansion project expected to break ground this fall. The council’s standing committees have been meeting in person in the Harbormaster’s Office conference room, which has the capability to broadcast true hybrid meetings.
Plan hits roadblocks
Keeping the council from getting back together has been the lack of a venue large enough to accommodate an audience for public hearings on hot-button topics, and the technological capabilities necessary for a true hybrid meeting. City officials’ desire to keep a Zoom component to meetings due to the increased public participation the platform has fostered.
Earlier this year, there were concerns about whether the council could even stay on Zoom, but a supplemental budget bill signed into law at the end of March extended the temporary remote meeting provisions of the state’s Open Meeting Law to March 31, 2025.
The council’s home in the cavernous, echo-filled Kyrouz, a place where other boards, commissions and committees meet as well, lacks the proper cameras, speakers, projector, wiring, Wi-Fi and network connectivity to allow for true hybrid meetings.
The city’s information technology director, Ryan Knowles, has been spearheading an $80,000 project to upgrade the Kyrouz to create “Zoom Rooms” in the auditorium and in City Council’s chambers downstairs, providing similar capabilities to those in the Harbormaster’s conference room.
The project was expected to wrap up this month, but then City Hall suffered a fire in the Archives office downstairs in early May, setting back the timeline for the council’s return. The cleanup contractor had to fill the auditorium with scaffolding to be able to clean all its surfaces after the fire filled City Hall with smoke.
A May 22 memo from Knowles outlines the updated timeline for the project. By then, all the equipment had been received by Pro Av Systems of Chelmsford and the scaffolding in the Kyrouz had been set up. Pro Av would be able to perform its installation and setup work alongside the cleaning operation, Knowles said.
“For the purposes of planning, no hybrid meeting should be anticipated for Kyrouz until early September to ensure that all cleaning operations will be completed, all scaffolding removed, and city staff fully trained on the new system,” Knowles wrote.
Semi-hybrid meetings
Gilman updated the council on the project during its meeting last week.
“I think it’s exciting, in my opinion, and it appears because of the setbacks from the fire that we can’t get in in the beginning of July like we had hoped,” Gilman said, “So, Sept. 12, that’s actually my birthday, so I’m just going to let you know that will be our first meeting back and I’ll be excited to be there.”
Before the Sept. 12 meeting, the council is scheduled to meet on July 11 and 25, and Aug. 8 and 22. Gilman said the July 25 and Aug. 22 sessions have been booked in the Harbormaster’s Office so the council can meet in person as a whole, with participants taking part on Zoom. She said council might explore a possible venue for an in-person meeting with Zoom for Aug. 8.
“We need to show the city that we are together in this and that we want to be back as a real body in person and the best we can do right now with people there in the room is Sept. 12,” Gilman said.
