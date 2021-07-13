The work of 25 artisans, crafters and makers from Cape Ann will be featured at two makers markets this summer.
The events will be Thursday, July 15 and Aug. 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 at the Ocean Alliance, located at the iconic former Tarr and Wonson Paint Manufactory at 32 Horton’s St. on Rocky Neck in Gloucester. There is no admission fee and the events will happen rain or shine.
Each Cape Ann Makers Market (CAMM) event will offer nature- and coastal-inspired handmade arts and crafts, including jewelry, metal smithing, pottery, sculpture, painting, photography, woodworking, fiber arts, candles, hand harvested artisanal sea salts, specialty jams, natural body care and much more.
This Thursday's vendors are AP Artwork, Ardizzoni Photography, Atavism Idols Artwork, Beach Day, Belo the Sea Treasures, Birdwing Design, Cape Ann Sea Salt Company, Coral Reef Art Studio, Dancing Barefoot Custom Tie Dye, and Eleven Eleven Elixir.
Also Gloucester Quilter, Gloucester Seaglass Design, Hold Fast Company, It's a C-Sure Thing, Lauralee's Country Kitchen, Mirabilio, Nichole Dahlmer Art & Photography, Ocean Alliance, Sac A Main, Sassy Eco Bags, Sew Nice, Stephanies's Scents, Temple of Enora, and Tin Can Sally.
In conjunction with the Culture Splash, a Thursday event hosted by Rocky Neck and Harbortown cultural district, Ocean Alliance will also have information for visitors about its whale research, marine conservation work, and the restoration project at the historic paint factory as well as featured products for sale.
"Culture Splash" takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 on Thursdays through August, offering art exhibitions, musical performances, and demonstrations at nearly 20 locations within Gloucester's Rocky Neck and Harbortown cultural districts.
Free trolley and water shuttles from and to downtown and Rocky Neck will be available.