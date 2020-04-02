Beginning today, Market Basket in Gloucester and the grocery chain’s other stores will limit the number of people allowed inside each supermarket at a time.

The number of customers allowed in will depend on the size of the store, said Joseph Schmidt, Market Basket’s operations supervisor.

A single entrance and exit will be designated for customers at every store. Each customer will be greeted by an employee who will clean and sanitize a carriage for them. 

Market Basket operates 80 supermarkets in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

