Markey, Kennedy battling for votes in Tuesday's primary    

BOSTON — U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III were battling for votes Tuesday night in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary, a closely watched race that is testing the name of the state's most storied political family.
Before the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, both candidates were crisscrossing the state in all-out efforts to win over voters in the waning hours of the campaign. Final results weren't expected until late Tuesday or Wednesday.
At 8:49 p.m., with 45, or 2%, of 2,173 precincts reporting, Markey was in the lead with 17,283 or 51% of the votes to Kennedy's 16,660, or 49%, of votes,
"I’m treating tomorrow like it’s game seven of the World Series," Markey said in remarks at a campaign event in West Roxbury on Monday. "I view it as being tied 3 to 3, and I have to do everything I can in order to work for and earn a victory tomorrow."
Markey, 74, who was first elected to Congress in 1976, has campaigned on his years of experience in Washington. He argues that his younger challenger lacks a legislative record.
The Malden Democrat has touted endorsements from environmental groups and liberal lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a darling of progressive Democrats with whom he partnered on the Green New Deal proposal, to stress his progressive chops.
Most members of the state’s all-Democrat congressional delegation, including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, lined up behind Markey’s reelection bid.
Kennedy, 39, of Newton, is a grandson of Robert F. Kennedy. He launched his campaign a year ago and immediately entered the race as the front-runner with a polling lead and built-in name recognition.
On the campaign trail, he argued that Markey hasn't been attentive to the state. He has promised a new generation of leadership if elected to the Senate.
While the two are similar on many key policies, Kennedy has tried to frame his challenge to the popular incumbent as a generational distinction more than an ideological one.
Kennedy told reporters on Monday that he's hoping for a big turnout from his supporters on Tuesday to send him to Washington for the next six years.
"We’re banking on people turning out across the state," he said. "I’ve always known that the core aspect of our support was going to be an Election Day vote."
Recent polls showed Markey with a double-digit lead.
Both contenders have largely kept pace with each other in the money race. Political committees have spent millions of dollars on campaign ads to support both sides.
Amid lingering concerns about the coronavirus, Secretary of State Bill Galvin was predicting a record number of ballots to be cast in Tuesday’s primary.
More than 850,000 ballots were cast by mail and during a five-day early voting period even before the polls opened on Tuesday morning.
Galvin said he expects up to 1.3 million ballots overall to be cast, which would be a "historic" turnout for a state primary.
Whomever emerges from the acrimonious primary will face the winner of a GOP Senate primary between Kevin O’Connor and Shiva Ayyadurai.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.