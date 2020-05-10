BOSTON — The federal government would send $2,000 a month to most Americans under legislation sponsored by U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, that's intended to address the outbreak's economic fallout.
Under the legislation, households making less than $120,000 would receive $2,000 each month. Married couples who file taxes jointly would be eligible for up to $4,000.
Markey's cosponsors are Kamala Harris of California and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, both Democrats.
Massachusetts recorded another 138 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths recorded in the state since the pandemic’s start to 4,840. An additional 1,410 positive cases were announced Saturday for a new total of nearly 77,000.
The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.