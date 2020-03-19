Two stores at Gloucester Crossing are closing for the next two weeks: Marshalls and HomeGoods.
Framingham-based TJX Companies announced Thursday that it will close all of its stores, distribution centers and offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia at the end of the business day for two weeks amid the rapidly-evolving coronavirus pandemic.
Besides Marshalls and HomeGoods, TJX's other stores in the United States are T.J.Maxx, Sierra and Homesense. The company had already closed some of its stores in the US, Canada and certain European countries.
TJX's online businesses — tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com and sierra.com — will also be shut down, the company said.
"We know our Associates are very concerned for their health and financial well-being, and we plan to pay our store, distribution center and office Associates for two weeks during these closures," the company said in its announcement.
TJX is the latest retailer to announce closures.
Macy’s Inc. temporarily closed all of its stores, including Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, on Tuesday through March 31. Macy’s has a large department store at the Northshore Mall. It’s e-commerce sites will continue to serve customers.
J.C. Penney Co. Inc., which has a department store at the Northshore Mall, announced Wednesday it was temporarily closing its stores and business offices at 7 p.m. with stores and offices scheduled to reopen April 2.
Nordstrom, which has a large department store at the Northshore Mall, also announced a two-week closure of all its stores starting March 17, according to its website. Nordstrom said it will be providing store employees pay and benefits and additional resources.
The area’s malls also have closed through the end of the month in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory disease.
Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group announced it will close all of its retail properties, including “Malls, Premium Outlets and Mills” in the U.S. The closings began Wednesday, with the properties slated to reopen March 29.
Simon made the announcement “after extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19.”
Simon owns and operates the Northshore Mall in Peabody and the Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers. The Northshore Mall had already shortened its hours in response to the outbreak.
“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, chairman, CEO and president of Simon, in a press release.
As for other retailers, the Northshore Mall’s website states that each store or restaurant’s hours may vary, and it urged customers to check their individual websites. Restaurants statewide have been ordered closed to those dining on-premises, but some are offering takeout service.
Material from staff writer Ethan Forman and State House News Service writer Colin A. Young was used in the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.