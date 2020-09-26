Masconomo Council earns top award

MANCHESTER — A Manchester fraternal group is the recipient of its parent organization's top award for the third time in five years.
The Knights of Columbus Masconomo Council 1232 of Manchester has been awarded the distinction of Star Council, the international organization’s top honor for local councils.
The Star Council award recognizes overall achievement and excellence in the areas of church and community service programs and a vital, thriving membership, joined to a strong Knights of Columbus insurance benefits program. The Masconomo Council also received the award in 2016 and 2017.
The Masconomo Council was cited for sponsoring effective Catholic faith formation programs and volunteering its members’ time through service-oriented activities benefiting families locally, nationally and internationally, particularly those suffering persecution in the Middle East.
"As in the past, despite COVID-19, members built a garden shed which they marketed, and plus random donations, the sale raised about $5,000, which was donated to a special Knights of Columbus fund for Christians at risk, especially refugees in the Middle East," member Ray McNulty said. "We also continue to support the parishes — Sacred Heart in Manchester and St. John the Baptist in Essex — by buying them Bibles, prayer books and other items they require."
McNulty said the council also organized a coat drive, collecting 300 coats that were donated to Beverly Bootstraps, a sock drive in conjunction with Sacred Heart and Str. John parishes, with the socks donated to My Brother's Table in Lynn for distribution to the homeless, and has been an ongoing sponsor of food drives for The Open Door.
Members are gearing up for the council's annual Tootise Roll drive to support people with intellectual disabilities on Saturday, Oct. 10. This year, members soliciting in Manchester, Essex and Hamilton will be wearing gloves as well as masks in deference to the pandemic. McNulty said the council will also be accepting donations via Venmo.
The Star Council honor was bestowed upon the Cape Ann council by the Supreme Council of the international Knights of Columbus based in New Haven, Connecticut. Masconomo Council 1232 shares its elite status with only 5% of the 280 local Knights of Columbus councils in Massachusetts. They were each honored for their comprehensive program planning, participation and charitable giving.
Council 1232 Grand Knight Bill Busta thanked Knights’ leadership “for making this the third time in five years that the Manchester by the Sea council has been so honored by the Supreme Council, the Knights of Columbus governing body. It did so on the recommendation of the Massachusetts State Council. That action reflected its evaluation of a Masconomo council thriving to support its church, its priests and parishes, as well as its Cape Ann communities and our country at large.”
“For more than 112 years the Manchester by the Sea — Essex brother Knights of Masconomo Council 1232 have exemplified the highest ideals of charity, fraternity, unity and patriotism," Busta said in a prepared statement. "Its current membership is the acknowledged key to the Star Council honor. Equally important are the contributions of this group’s past leaders who inspired a perpetual, solid commitment to service. That cadre of leaders includes recent Past Grand Knights Jeff Mastendino, Tom Finn, Arthur Sheehan, Richard Sullivan and Roger DiNapoli. We are in their debt.”
McNulty said the council currently has 77 members and "is always looking for younger members."
More information about the Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus is available on the group’s website, www.kofcmasconomo1232.org.