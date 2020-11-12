MANCHESTER — This week’s pleasant weather may make it seem as if winter is far off, but the cold will be upon us soon enough.
To that end, members of the Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus are are collecting new and lightly used coats for families in need throughout Cape Ann and the North Shore in conjunction with the human service agency Beverly Bootstraps.
“Nothing is more certain than the need for young children and families to bundle up against the winter’s cold. The ‘Warm Coats for Cold Weather’ coat collection aims to provide warm clothing to those who need it most and can afford it least,” said Grand Knight Bill Busta in a prepared statement.
The Knights say the need is greater this year than last when 300 coats were donated and distributed.
“The COVID-19 crisis has added to the stress this year,” Busta said. “We urge as many who can to clean out their closets and contribute coats and winter weather gear to the collection.”
Coats may left in the garage behind Sacred Heart Church, 62 School St. in Manchester, any time. The overhead garge door may be opened with the button on the righthand-door frame.
The “Warm Coats for Cold Weather” drive runs through Nov. 22.
Questions may be directed to Knight Ray McNulty at 978-778-0060.