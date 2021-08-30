BOSTON— Consistent with the new mask-wearing rules in public schools, the Baker administration on Tuesday will seek permission to impose a mask mandate for all staff and children age 5 and older enrolled in state-licensed pre-kindergarten, after-school and other early education programs.
The policy would look similar to what Education Commissioner Jeff Riley rolled out last week for students, faculty and staff in K-12 public schools, which requires that anyone older than 5 must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status through at least Oct. 1.
The Board of Early Education and Care will hold a special meeting Tuesday morning to consider the request to give Commissioner Samantha Aigner-Treworgy the authority to implement the new masking policy in early education centers.
Aigner-Treworgy will also ask the board for the authority to modify educator qualifications and professional development requirements, and take other administrative measures that will make it easier to hire teachers and respond to a workforce shortage that is limiting families' access to early education options, officials said.
"EEC is committed to addressing barriers to help child care programs increase their workforce and help more families get back to work by accessing child care that works for them," Aigner-Treworgy said in a statement. "We fully recognize the critical importance of doing all we can to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic on child care and on the health and safety of families."
The policy, if approved, would require adults in EEC facilities to be masked at all times, unless outside, including parents at pick-up and drop-off. The EEC policy bulletin notes that by federal public health order, all children over the age of 2 and staff are required to wear masks on child care transportation.
The administration also said children age 2 to 4 who can "safely and appropriately wear, remove, and handle face masks" should be "strongly encouraged" to wear one. No students would be required to wear a mask while eating or sleeping, and exemptions would be available for physical and behavioral health conditions that might make wearing a mask unsafe.
The EEC policy, as drafted, would take effect Sept. 7 and does not appear to have an expiration date or vaccination rate trigger to relax the mask requirements. EEC says the commissioner "will revise the EEC mask requirement as warranted by public health data, in coordination with the Department of Public Health."
Vaccines are not currently available for children under 12.
In addition to center and family-based day care programs, the policy will apply to licensed after-school programs run for children age 5 through 13 at community facilities such as the YMCA.