BOSTON — All Massachusetts residents are now required to wear masks or facial coverings when in public.
An executive order signed by Gov. Charlie Baker last week took effect Wednesday mandating the use of masks when individuals are not able to socially distance themselves from others.
Under the order, masks must be worn in grocery stores and pharmacies, on public transit and in cabs, taxis and ride-hailing services. The order also allows store owners to deny entry to anyone not wearing a mask.
Those who refuse could face fines of up to $300.
Children under two are exempt, as are those with certain medical conditions.
The use of masks is key to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Baker said Wednesday.
"It's clear this virus is highly contagious and can be spread person to person without symptoms," the Republican said at a press conference.
The order defines a facial covering as anything that covers the nose and mouth, including masks, scarfs or bandanas. People should not use medical-grade face masks, which should be reserved for medical workers, Baker said.
More developments in Massachusetts:
BOSTON POPS
The Boston Pops Orchestra has released a musical tribute to health care workers, first responders, supermarket clerks and other critical personnel on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The performance of "Summon the Heroes" released Tuesday was composed by John Williams for the 1996 Olympic Games and includes an introduction from conductor Keith Lockhart, as well Williams himself, recorded at his home studio in Los Angeles.
The virtual performance includes 78 musicians playing from their living rooms, kitchens, basements and bedrooms.
A recording engineer and a video engineer edited the piece from their homes.
Williams compared workers on the front lines of the pandemic to the athletes for whom the piece was composed.
"Like our wonderful athletes, they are performing Olympic feats of their own, tending to our health and wellbeing, and by doing so lifting all our spirits through the care and compassion they show the world each and every day," he said in a statement released by the Pops.
The performance was sponsored by the New Balance Foundation, founded by Gloucester residents Jim and Anne Davis.
FLYOVER TRIBUTE
Four F-15s from the 104th Fighter Wing based at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield were scheduled to fly over Massachusetts hospitals and medical facilities on Wednesday to pay tribute to health care workers.
"Air Force Salutes flyovers are a way for the U.S. Air Force to show appreciation to the thousands of heroes on the front lines and all our brave Massachusetts neighbors battling and supporting the COVID-19 response," the 104th Fighter Wing wrote on its Facebook page.