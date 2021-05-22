ROCKPORT — Masks are no longer required when walking in downtown Rockport.
A decision to adhere to all state COVID-19 guidelines moving forward was made at a joint meeting of the Boards of Health and Selectmen. At May 8 meeting, the boards decided to continue wearing masks in downtown despite Gov. Charlie Baker easing requirements on outdoor face coverings requirements in April.
Earlier this month, Baker announced face coverings will no longer be required beginning May 29 and his State of Emergency order will be lifted on June 15. This means that Rockport's summer activities will no longer need to follow strict COVID-19 safety protocols.
Illumination Weekend fireworks display is scheduled for Aug. 14,Organizers are now raising money for this year's comeback event. Those interested in helping out may send cash or checks to "Rockport Illuminations Night," 16B South St. Rockport, MA 01966 or Venmo @Susan-Collins-155.
Rockport High School's graduation, set for June 3, will still be held during the State of Emergency but after the mask mandate is lifted. At Thursday's meeting, Superintendent Rob Liebow said the district plans on having the ceremony outdoors on the high school soccer field. Masks and social distancing will not be required for children, he said, but adults will need to stay socially distant if they wish to remove their masks. Members of the Board of Health confirmed to Liebow that there may be no limit to those who wish to attend.
Senior Prom and the Banquet and Awards Ceremony on on May 27 and June respectively, will be held outdoors as well. Like graduation, the Banquet and Awards will be held on the high school soccer field. Prom was originally scheduled to be held at Emerson Inn, according to Liebow, but the outdoor tent couldn't be pitched on the property in time. It has since been moved to Castle Manor Inn in Gloucester.
Over in Manchester and Essex, the Regional School Committee yet to publicly discuss its senior end-of-year events. However, the committee did vote to follow the state's guidelines regarding masks for all future events for kindergartners through eighth-graders. This includes field days, moving-on ceremonies and the eighth-grade carnival.
Unfortunately, not all summer Rockport events will be making a comeback. There will be no parades or open ceremonies this Memorial Day and Fourth of July. Likewise, the town will not host its youth recreation programs.
"We decided together with the rec director...several weeks ago," said Selectwoman Sarah Wilkinson at Thursday's meeting. "At the time, the vaccinations weren't available to 12- to 16-year-olds, which is kind of the age of our councilors. We hadn't done any staffing, and beyond that ... the school has a lot of extended year programs going on. We want to offer summer fun and our other programs when they can be the best they can be."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.