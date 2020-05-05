BOSTON — Workers will put up signs across the MBTA network informing riders that face coverings will be required on board trains and buses starting Wednesday, but the agency plans to be flexible with those who do not comply.
Gov. Charlie Baker's executive order requires all Massachusetts residents to cover their faces in some way if they are unable to socially distance in public, but it does not apply to children under 2 or those with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks.
"We're obviously going to give people the benefit of the doubt if there is a reason why they're not wearing the face mask," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said during a Monday board meeting. "However, we want people to comply with this order. This is an important piece both for the riders and our operators of taking care of one another, of keeping each other safe."
The MBTA has already implemented several other strategies to limit transmission of the highly infectious virus, such as requiring rear-door boarding on buses and street-level Green Line stops.
As of Monday, 81 T employees are ill with COVID-19, 56 have recovered from the disease and returned to work, and one died as a result of contracting the virus, Poftak said.
Leaders at the transit agency are drafting plans for how the T will operate during the transition out of widespread shutdowns, Poftak said, targeting key questions such as capacity and long-term social-distancing practices.
He said the process is "well underway internally and one we'll be reporting out on shortly."
"What was a crowded bus two months ago — that definition has changed over time," Poftak said.