Students on Cape Ann and the rest of Massachusetts returning to school this fall will be required to wear masks or face coverings, and classroom sizes could be limited with desks spaced 6 feet apart, according to new state guidelines.
In a memo to school administrators, Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said the steps to prevent spread of the coronavirus will help ensure that public and private schools bring back students and faculty safely.
"We are operating with the best information we have as of early June about how to maintain the health and safety of our students and staff in any in-person school programs and limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission," Riley wrote. "This guidance has been informed by consultation with state agency partners, professionals in the preparedness field, and district and school leaders."
Public and private schools, which have been closed since the outbreak began in mid-March, are closed for the remainder of the academic year.
Riley said schools reopening in the fall will be responsible for buying personal protective equipment, such as gloves and disposable gowns, for staff who will be regularly disinfecting classrooms, cafeterias and common areas. Schools will also be required to provide masks for students if they don’t bring their own.
School nurses will be required to have "specialized supplies" to isolate students believed to have COVID-19.
Riley said maintaining social distancing will require smaller class sizes. Classes are now limited to 10 students for summer education programs.
He didn't recommend a class size for the fall but said classroom desks should be spaced at least 6 feet apart, facing the same direction.
Possible hybrid model
Gloucester Superintendent Richard Safier, in a letter to parents this week, explained there are still many unknown factors at this time and that all school districts are waiting to see specific reopening guidelines — beyond new health and safety standards — which are expected in the next week or two.
But that being said, Safier noted, families can expect the possibility this fall of schools using some form of "hybrid" model.
"A hybrid model refers to the alternation between students physically being in school with learning at home remotely," he said. "Some models alternate within a week's time. Others alternate weekly. We do not know at this time what that model for Massachusetts will look like."
Pam Beaudoin, the superintendent for Manchester Essex Regional Schools, and Rob Liebow, Rockport's superintendent, offered much the same perspective.
"MERSD has been doing some early preparations and facility analysis in anticipation of the (guidelines)," she said via email, "but until we have the full guidance in hand we really won’t be able to assess the feasibility."
Liebow, likewise, said he's holding back on plans until there's more guidance from the state on how to proceed.
"We have a committee formed for it," he said. "We're just waiting for the directive."
'Impractical' plans
The health and safety guidelines, however, are drawing criticism from some, including the state's largest teachers union, which called the plan "impractical."
Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, said a 10-student class this fall would be unworkable for districts that are also facing deep cuts amid economic fallout from the coronavirus.
"This will necessitate at least doubling the number of staff, even as public schools are on the verge of issuing large numbers of layoff notices, or pink slips, to educators," she said.
The state is facing an estimated $8 billion shortfall in next fiscal year's budget, which could mean deep cuts in Chapter 70 funding for public school districts.
Najimy said requiring students to bring their own masks is "tone deaf" to low-income families who can't afford the additional cost.
"It will be communities of color — which have been historically subjected to structural racism through disinvestment in their public schools and other crucial services — that will be the least able to afford PPE and will be once again disproportionately impacted," Najimy said.
Parents weigh in
While some parents have expressed excitement for their children to go back to school, that emotion is tempered by an understanding that it will be hard with new regulations.
"I am not excited about it," Justine Laurie told a Gloucester Times reporter on Thursday. "I am kind of stressed about what the fall will look like."
With two children at East Gloucester Elementary School, Laurie is skeptical of how the schools will enforce proper distancing.
"I don't know how they are going to get the kids to comply with the distancing standards," she said. "The kids like to be pretty close and don't know what personal space means at that age."
But with so many unknown factors in play, Erin McKay — who has four children between grades one and 10 in the Gloucester schools — she's eager to have her children gain the social emotional benefits of being in-person.
"I would send my kids with a mask in a heartbeat to just get the connection," she said. "If (my daughter) has to wear a mask to be able to have a lab partner so she can do science, she can wear a mask."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com. Staff writers Taylor Bradford and Michael Cronin contributed to this report.