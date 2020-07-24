BOSTON — Maria Ammon said she was surprised when four mail-in ballot applications for the fall elections showed up in her mailbox.
Two of the forms from Secretary of State Bill Galvin's office were addressed to her ex-husband and daughter, who moved to New Hampshire about six years ago. The other two were addressed to her and another daughter.
"As a voter that's really concerning," said Ammon, of Merrimac. "All that's required to get a ballot is a signature. So it would be pretty easy to manipulate."
"That's something that should concern everyone — whatever result you want from this election," she added.
Massachusetts is one of a number of states dramatically increasing mail-in balloting to avoid overcrowding at the polls amid concerns about the coronavirus.
The state's 4.5 million voters are getting applications through the mail, which they may use to request ballots for both the Sept. 1 primary and Nov. 3 general election.
To get an actual ballot, the application must be signed and returned to local election officials. Fraudulently obtaining an absentee ballot is a felony.
But critics are raising concerns about the possibility of fraud, with so many applications circulating around in the postal system.
State Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, said his fears about fraud were heightened when he got ballot applications for the couple who previously lived in his home.
"Georgetown is a small community, and everyone knows me, so I couldn't get away with anything," he said. "But what if this was in Haverhill or a big city? I could very easily fill them out and vote in their name."
Mirra said he's heard from dozens of constituents who've gotten applications for people who've died or moved.
He said the state's voter rolls are notoriously out of date. Using an inaccurate list for a mass mailing of applications is an invitation for abuse, he said.
Local clerks receiving the applications are supposed to then confirm their validity using the most current information on file in city and town halls.
But, Mirra said, those clerks are already "overburdened."
"They don't have the staff to check thousands of signatures," he said.
Supporters of expanding vote by mail say those concerns are unfounded. They point out that there's no evidence it has led to widespread fraud.
"We haven't seen this kind of system vulnerable to significant election fraud," said Pam Wilmot, executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts, one of several groups that lobbied for expanded voting by mail.
Concerns about fraud have been stoked by President Donald Trump, who has pushed back against congressional efforts to allow voting by mail on a national basis. Trump has claimed repeatedly, without offering examples, that the process has led to corruption of the electoral system.
In Massachusetts, where mail-in balloting was already allowed for absentee voters in limited circumstances, the Democratic controlled Legislature voted to expand mail-in balloting in a bill that was signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.
Galvin spokeswoman Deb O'Malley said the law required the ballot applications to be "sent to every registered voter, not every active voter."
"So many of these voters are likely inactive and due to be removed from the list within a certain matter of time," she said.
The postcard-like mailings, which contain personal information such as the voter's party affiliation, cannot be forwarded, O'Malley noted.
"We'll be going over all the applications that are returned to sender so that we can update the voter list," she added.
A law passed by the Legislature two years ago required the state to work with a nonprofit organization that helps improve the accuracy of state voter lists. But Galvin, who oversees the state's election system, has yet to implement the provisions, according to good government groups.
