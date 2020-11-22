BOSTON — State health officials added New Hampshire and Maine on Saturday to its list of states where travelers must quarantine or provide a negative coronavirus test if entering or returning to Massachusetts.
The two join 46 other states to be designated high risk by the state's Department of Health. The agency says states are included on the list if they average more than 10 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
Hawaii and Vermont are the only states still considered low risk that are exempt from the travel rules, which authorities have said can result in a $500-a-day fine for noncompliance.
Massachusetts' seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from about 1,447 on Nov. 6 to 2,550 on Nov. 20, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The state's seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate has also risen over the past two weeks from 1.88% on Nov. 6 to 3.18% on Nov. 20.