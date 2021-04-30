BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is pouring $70 million into summer educational programs to benefit students who have fallen behind academically and socially while learning remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday.
“Studies continue to show that amid the school closures, many students did miss out on some fundamental issues around math and reading,” the Republican governor said after touring a Canton middle school.
The programs designed for every grade level — including high school seniors graduating this spring — will feature a mix of academic and recreational opportunities at schools, after-school providers, community colleges and recreation sites, he said.
Many students were out of school for longer than a year during the pandemic, and some high school students continue to learn remotely.
The programs include so-called Acceleration Academies, which will offer intensive instruction in one subject with smaller classes, longer instructional blocks, and individualized attention.
Under the Summer Acceleration to College program, Class of 2021 high school graduates will be able to take math and English courses for credit at no cost at 14 community colleges.
Another program is aimed at incoming kindergartners.