Massachusetts gas prices have flattened out and remained steady in the past week after several weeks of steeps drops, AAA Northeast announced Monday.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve, regular remains unchanged at $1.90.
Even though that is 94 cents lower than the in-state average a year ago, it's still 12 cents higher than the current national average.
In Gloucester, the average price on Sunday for a gallon of regular was $1.99, according to GasBuddy.com. The price for a gallon of premium ranged from $2.49 to $2.79 a gallon.
Prices could start to rise again as the economy gets going after the coronavirus pandemic.
"As some states begin to re-open businesses, those states will likely see demand increase and pump prices will likely follow suit," AAA spokeswoman Mary Maguire said in a statement.
AAA found a wide range of prices in Massachusetts, from a low of $1.44 for a gallon of regular, to a high of $2.39.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.