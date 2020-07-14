BOSTON — Massachusetts is among 14 states and the District of Columbia that are newly committing to a plan to accelerate the market for electric trucks, an effort that supporters say will help drain the transportation sector of harmful greenhouse gas emissions.
The agreement, part of a joint memorandum of understanding, sets a goal of at least 30 percent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030, and 100 percent by 2050. Participating states will use an existing multi-state ZEV Task Force to develop and implement a ZEV action plan.
Fleets targeted under the agreement include large pickup trucks and vans, delivery trucks, box trucks, school and transit buses, and long-haul delivery trucks.
"This bipartisan, multi-state agreement and ambitious zero-emission vehicle goal set the standard for the rest of the country as the nation faces the challenges of a changing climate," Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement.
Besides Massachusetts, participating states are California, Connecticut, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Washington, D.C.
Ceres, a national non-profit that works with investors and companies on sustainability efforts, called the agreement "the largest multi-state collaboration on clean transportation in U.S. history" and touted support for electric vehicles from executives at IKEA, PepsiCo., DHL Express, and Unilever.
"Major businesses and institutions support state efforts to transition to zero emission vehicles because it will generate significant economic, social and environmental benefits," said Alli Gold Roberts, director of state policy for Ceres. "Transportation is the greatest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., and trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles are responsible for an increasingly larger share of emissions. Forward-looking leadership and coordinated action between states is essential for developing the market-enabling levers that will drive electric truck deployment at the pace and scale needed to tackle the climate crisis."
The Baker administration last month expanded the state's electric vehicle rebate program to include commercial and non-profit fleets.
