BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has launched an online tool designed to make it easier for residents to find COVID-19 vaccination locations, the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday.
The online vaccine finder is available to all residents and will let users view appointment availability for some sites before scheduling.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Finder lets individuals search for locations near them by entering their ZIP code, city or town name, or the name of a vaccination location. Residents can also filter results by site type, such as mass vaccination locations, locations run by local health departments, retail pharmacies or health care locations.
The tool can be accessed through the state's vaccination website at www.mass.gov/COVIDvaccine or directly at https://vaxfinder.mass.gov.
The finder displays all vaccination locations open to residents, but includes only appointment details for mass vaccination locations and some sites operated by local health departments. Appointment details for additional sites will be added later.
Once a user selects a location they can view available appointments, what type of vaccine is being offered — Pfizer or Moderna — directions, whether the site in indoors or outdoors, and disability access information.
The tool updates appointment availability every five minutes for participating vaccination locations.