BOSTON — Massachusetts had only reported about 30 new coronavirus cases when Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency one year ago, a move that was followed by school and business closings and restrictions on travel and gatherings.
As the numbers of COVID-19 infections skyrocketed, Baker invoked the state's 1950 Civil Defense Act on March 10 to declare a state of emergency. He also issued a stay-at-home advisory and mask mandate, and ordered schools and businesses across a wide swath of industries to shut down to "flatten the curve" of the virus.
Those restrictions, meant to blunt the virus' destructive path, have reshaped many aspects of daily life, from school, work and shopping to family get-togethers and childcare. As of Tuesday, Massachusetts has reported 560,981 COVID-19 positive cases and 16,123 deaths.
One year later, there is growing optimism over the state's improving public health metrics, with COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations dropping and increasing numbers of people getting one of three publicly available vaccines.
But public health officials caution the pandemic has a long tail.
"It's been a long and difficult year in many ways," said Dr. David Hamer, an infectious disease expert and professor at Boston University's School of Public Health and School of Medicine. "While things are looking up, with infection rates down and vaccines getting out, we're not out of the woods yet."
Massachusetts leads the nation in COVID-19 testing, and despite problems with the initial rollout of vaccines, the state is among the top five for administering doses of the drugs.
More than 2.1 million doses have been administered as of Tuesday, with more than 715,000 people fully vaccinated. The state has nearly 6.9 million residents.
Baker has taken steps in recent weeks to ease some of the restrictions, as the state's COVID-19 data continues to trend in the right direction. He's also set a timeline to reopen businesses, such as sports venues, that have been shuttered since the first waves of the pandemic arrived a year ago.
"As we continue to make progress in Massachusetts and get closer to the other side of this, we know how difficult these restrictions have been and continue to be for businesses large and small across the state," Baker said during a briefing late last month. "We know businesses continue to hurt, and we need to find ways to help them."
Still, restrictions on travel, public and private gatherings, capacity and social distancing remain in place under the emergency order, with no definitive expiration date.
Bars, nightclubs, museums, sports venues and other businesses are struggling to survive amid the virus' ongoing economic fallout, business leaders say.
"There are still businesses with their doors closed, a year later," said Chris Carlozzi, state director of the Massachusetts chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses. "The recovery will be slow and painful, and we are going to be dealing with the aftereffects of what happened for a long time."
Despite that, there are glimmers of hope in the business sector with the state's capacity limits being eased and increased consumer activity, Carlozzi said.
"Things are improving for many businesses," he said. "They are seeing more customers come through the door, and that's a trend we hope to see continue as things begin to normalize."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com