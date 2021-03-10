This year's Economic Outlook Forum lacked a lot of things due to being online, but hope wasn…

More than a little light will be shining at the Cape Ann Museum Green this week.

How to visit : The CAM Green, 13 Poplar St., will open Thursday, March 11, through Sunday, March 14, between 12:30 and 8 p.m. for visitors to visit for free. To reserve a spot, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cape-ann-museum-covid-19-memorial-tickets-141537651927

Where : Virtually on Facebook and YouTube. Cape Ann Museum is requesting that visitors please view the ceremony during the livestream, and not visit CAM Green.

Cape Ann COVID-19 numbers

Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:

Gloucester: 1,593 confirmed cases, 47 active, on March 3, up from 1,560 on Feb. 23, and 42,219 tests given to residents. At least 40 residents have died of COVID-19 complications as of March 3, and 1,598 had recovered.

Rockport: 245 confirmed cases, four active, on Monday, up from 243 on March 3. Among the confirmed cases, 48 are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities and 216 residents had recovered by Monday. At least 19 residents had died of the virus as of Feb. 9 while 9,349 tests had been given to residents as of March 3.

Essex: 143 confirmed cases March 2, the same as Feb. 27, when 4,796 tests of residents had been administered. There have been 55 cases between Jan. and Feb. 27 and 88 in 2020.

Manchester: 198 confirmed cases, six active on March 3, up from 193 on Feb. 24. More than 9,529 tests given.