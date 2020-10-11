Massachusetts reported 10 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and nearly 590 newly confirmed cases Saturday, pushing the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,372 and its confirmed caseload to nearly 135,600.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests remains just over 1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 530 people reported hospitalized Monday because of COVID-19, and more than 80 in intensive care units.
The three-day average of the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has climbed to 505, up from 341 about a month ago.
At the same time the three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths have fallen to nine, down from about 15 a month ago.
Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force visited Massachusetts on Friday and said a rising number of cases in the Northeast is likely being fueled by small gatherings of family and friends containing people who have the virus but aren't showing symptoms.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 306 confirmed cases on Wednesday, six more than previous Wednesday, and 10,244 residents tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 299 have recovered.
Rockport: 88 confirmed cases Wednesday, same as Monday, and 2,490 residents tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Sixty-eight residents among the 88 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 29 confirmed cases on Wednesday, one more than previous Wednesday, and 1,890 tested.
Manchester: 24 confirmed cases on Wednesday, one more previous week, and 1,747 tested.
Local hospitals: On Friday at 5 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, there were four suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, two more than Thursday, and one patients in the Intensive Care Unit, one more than Thursday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.