Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 72F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.