BOSTON — The Massachusetts attorney general announced Monday she has sued eight online retailers of e-cigarettes she alleges violated the state's new ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products.
"These companies are in flagrant violation of our new state law that was put in place to protect young people from the serious harms caused by vaping," Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. "Our state has been a leader in fighting this public health crisis, and we will continue to go after companies that ignore our laws and put young people at risk."
The complaint was filed in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston.
The companies are Ejuiceconnect.com and Fuggin Vapor Co., both of Florida; Lan & Mike International Trading Inc. d/b/a VaporDNA and Suorin USA, both of California; Level Up Vapor of Kansas; Next Day Vapes of New Jersey; IPurchase Online d/b/a Vape Society Supply d/b/a Vape Society Supplies, of Nevada; and 2nd Wife Vape of Texas.
According to Healey's office, the companies sold vaping products in "flavors that appeal to young people," including "Unicorn Frappe," "Gingerbread Dude" and "Rainbow Nuggets."
They all violated state laws by selling flavored tobacco products to Massachusetts consumers and failing to protect against delivery of the products to minors, Healey said.
The complaint also seeks a preliminary injunction to prevent the sale of the products while the lawsuit is pending. A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Jan. 7.
Massachusetts last month became the first state in the country to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, e-cigarettes and e-liquids.
Material from the Associated Press and the State House News Service was used in this report.
